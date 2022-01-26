Benedetto and Cardona influenced the arrival of Lisandro López in Tijuana

The Argentine defender assured that his former teammates from Boca Juniors spoke highly of the Mexican team

TIJUANA — Lisandro Lopez was officially presented as a reinforcement of Tijuana and the Argentine international defender, multi-champion with Benfica of Portugal, assured that he had decided to accept the proposal of the Xolos for the excellent comments he received about this squad from some of his compatriots who passed through his ranks.

One of them is Darius Benedetto, a high-quality striker who played with the Xoloitzcuintles between 2013 and 2014, then went to América and signed with Boca Juniors, Olympique de Marseille and Elche from Spain.

Tijuana presented Argentine defender Lisandro López. @Xolos

Lisandro Lopez also received advice from Edwin Cardona, who wore the shirt of Tijuana in 2020, and from Diego ‘Octopus’ Gonzalez, who played with the border between 2018 and 2019.

López told the media: “I have several former teammates who played for the club, who have spoken highly of Tijuana, like ‘Octopus’ González, like Cardona, like Benedetto… They have told me wonderful things about the club, That is why I never hesitated to come”.

Likewise, he explained that said players also commented on the MX League: “They told me that the Mexican League has grown a lot, so I was seduced to be able to come to Tijuana and I come to contribute my grain of sand”.

Lisandro Lopez, who indicated that he will wear the ‘4’ on his bibs, assured: “I come to sweat, to contribute; I feel very good, I come at a very nice and very good moment in my career. I hope I can be up to the task and be able to help to the club”.

IT SAYS READY TO PLAY

The Argentine was “happy and grateful” for the opportunity to reach Mexican soccer and especially the border team, to which he stated, “I can bring experience, voice of command, I come to the club to contribute my grain of sand to help meet their goals.”

Lisandro Lopez He finally assured that he is available to play if required by the coaching staff, which is headed by his compatriot Sebastián Méndez.