Ben Affleck Shares His Thoughts on Being Hollywood’s “Boston Boy” After Good Will Hunting and More

Few actors are as associated with their hometown as Ben Affleck is (aside from best friend Matt Damon). Every time The Tender Bar star is being interviewed, a question about Boston is likely to come up. It doesn’t help that some of his biggest movies like goodwill hunting Y The city they are set in the prominent New England town. So the association doesn’t seem to bother the actor-director. But after being synonymous with the historic city for decades, Affleck shared how he’s still called “Boston’s Hollywood kid.”

The goodwill hunting vet has seen both sides of the coin when it comes to Hollywood success. Affleck has been incredibly open about his personal and professional struggles as a multi-screenwriter. But the Bostonian in The way back the star has never faded. While some actors would try to distance themselves from his hometown, he hasn’t strayed far from the New England town. Ben Affleck Spilled to Hometown Post boston globe why the association does not bother him.

There are things I’m known for that are a lot less nice than being from Boston.

For him Flash actor, Boston is a haven from the scrutiny and bright lights of Hollywood. His love for his hometown has always been on display. As Affleck pointedly put it, his reputation, on and off screen, hasn’t been as bright as one might expect from a Hollywood star with decades behind him. But the New England town never let him down. the last duel star explained how the city fostered and shaped his career as a director.

Look, if it wasn’t for Good Will Hunting, I’d just be a guy, never mind a guy from Boston. When my acting career cooled off and it was hard for me to get a job, I wanted to direct and do something I knew a lot about, so I chose Boston. I chose Gone Baby Gone and then I chose The Town. At that point I said, no more, and chose Argo.

Making Boston-centric movies like gone baby gone Y The city allowed the two-time Oscar winner to reshape his narrative in Hollywood. His home base allowed him to flourish at a time when Hollywood was no longer looking for him. Boston allowed Ben Affleck to breathe and find himself in an even hollywood landThe one of George Reeves did not get to experiment.

Ben Affleck’s Hollywood story would be nothing without his hometown. Every inch of his career has been sprinkled with his love for Boston, as evidenced by goodwill hunting, The cityand more.

Right now, Ben Affleck is experiencing another career renaissance as he builds buzz for his performance in the tender bar. Of course, the Hollywood star has multiple projects for 2022 and beyond, including The flash. The DC movie will finally hit theaters on November 4.