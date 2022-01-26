Ben Affleck Shares His Thoughts on Being Hollywood’s “Boston Boy” After Good Will Hunting and More

Few actors are as associated with their hometown as Ben Affleck is (aside from best friend Matt Damon). Every time The Tender Bar star is being interviewed, a question about Boston is likely to come up. It doesn’t help that some of his biggest movies like goodwill hunting Y The city they are set in the prominent New England town. So the association doesn’t seem to bother the actor-director. But after being synonymous with the historic city for decades, Affleck shared how he’s still called “Boston’s Hollywood kid.”

The goodwill hunting vet has seen both sides of the coin when it comes to Hollywood success. Affleck has been incredibly open about his personal and professional struggles as a multi-screenwriter. But the Bostonian in The way back the star has never faded. While some actors would try to distance themselves from his hometown, he hasn’t strayed far from the New England town. Ben Affleck Spilled to Hometown Post boston globe why the association does not bother him.

There are things I’m known for that are a lot less nice than being from Boston.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker