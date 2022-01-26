BCNegra returns to crime ‘live and direct’ | Catalonia

Poster of the 2022 edition of BCNegra that will be held between February 3 and 13.

You always return to the scene of the crime, and that is what the already 17th edition of the BCNegra Festival will do from February 3 to 13, which recovers its condition of being entirely face-to-face, with 170 participants, 112 of which authors from a dozen countries , with glittering names like Don Winslow, Mick Herron, Irvine Welsh, Eduardo Mendoza and the triumvirate of writers that make up Carmen Mola. One of the most transgressive venues in the Catalan capital’s imagination, El Molino (founded in 1898), and another of the most popular, the Casino L’Aliança, in Poblenou (1869), will be the two new venues for the event promoted by the Institute of Culture of Barcelona and which will host a large part of the 42 round tables and 53 planned activities.

The extensive program that the curator of BCNegra, Carlos Zanón, and the Councilor for Culture, Jordi Martí, have presented at El Molino gives to satisfy the entire amalgamation of registers of the genre, from renowned authors and approaches to the most exquisite and much more minority . Thus, while Eduardo Mendoza will comment on the vicissitudes of the particular detective journalist Rufo Batalla, whose trilogy closes (in principle) Transhipment in Moscow, at the Casino L’Aliança (on the 8th, 7 pm), the same space (on the 13th, 1 pm) in which the trio made up of the new winner of the Planeta award, Carme Mola, will dissect both the crimes of The beast, like the trilogy of inspector Elena Blanco (the gypsy bride; the purple net, the girl), the life and work of Ted Lewis (1940-1982), key to understanding the revival of the noir genre in England from the hitman Carter, who has the cinematographic face of two actors such as Michael Caine or Sylvester Stallone (L’Aliança , day 12, 4 p.m.).

Even more sybaritic is the reflection on whether the protagonist of King Oedipus, by Sophocles, is not the first detective in history to search for his father’s murderer, which will lead to disaster (El Molino, day 5); or the proposals of high literary register that propose beyond the police Núria Bendicho (such as her extreme rural drama dead land) and Latin American Fernanda Melchor (Paradais) and Brenda Navarro (empty houses), in El Molino (day 5, 7 p.m.). No less exquisite is the table that will remind you that 70 years ago the first Simenon prize was awarded in Spain, in 1952, which went to The innocent, by Mario Lacruz, a great mix of social and genre fiction that can also be found in names like Tomás Salvador and Luis Romero (El Molino, 5th, 4pm).

The most popular and happy recording of this mixture between the inanimate and tiste Barcelona of Francoism and the noir genre was provided by two of those who ended up among the best chroniclers of the Catalan capital, a fusion “not easy, when it seemed that a police novel only it could happen in Los Angeles”, says Zanón. One was Francisco González Ledesma (1927-2015), based on his disillusioned commissioner Ricardo Méndez, born in Barcelona File (1983). A detailed exhibition, curated by Joaquim Noguero, and a round table with the presence of his children, the journalist Enric González and the writer Victoria González, who reconstructed the character’s origins, will pay him a well-deserved tribute (Jaume Fuster Library, day 3, after from 6 p.m.). Manuel Vázquez Montalbán (1939-2003) was the other great Barcelona reporter with a black background with his detective Pepe Carvalho. Half a century after its creation in i killed kennedy, a route through its stages, the streets of the old Chinatown (from February 4 to 6), and a table, with, among others, one of its greatest specialists, George Tyras, will do the honors.

The Carvalho award, precisely, has gone to a Don Winslow who reflects like few others today the political and police corruption instigated by the world of drugs. that the author of the power of the dog is in shape will prove it, in addition to his imminent burning city, in the talk that he will offer (L’Aliança, the 12th, 7 pm) after receiving the award from Ada Colau at the Saló de Cent two days earlier (6 pm). The tributes are completed with the one that will be paid to Petra Delicado, the first police inspector of Spanish letters, who emerged in death rites (1996), from the 2015 Carvalho Award, Alicia Giménez Bartlett (L’Aliança, days 11 and 12).

Don Winslow, Carvalho 2022 award at the BCNegra festival. Samuel Sanchez

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

If any event better reflects the backbone philosophy of this BCNegra, entitled here tomorrow (“The black novel today makes the best portraits of what can happen to us in a world so fast due to technologies that have left us without a future”, defends Zanón, with the expression with which a quick one was quoted in pre-digital times) , is he ticket that the French Dominique Manotti, an expert in high corruption (black gold; Marseille 73) with his homosexual detective Théo Daquin, and Irvine Welsh, an icon of the popular referents of the English working classes (Trainspotting, The blade artist), will make up one of the main talks (L’Aliança, 11th, 7pm). Another promising couple is the one made up by Mick Herron and his slow horses, those cornered spies headed by Jackson Lamb, now in its third installment (real tigers) and who will have Gary Oldman as his face in an upcoming television series, and Scottish Alan Parks, with his tough Harry McCoy (blood january), which arrives with Bobby March will live forever (L’Aliança, day 13, 11 a.m.).

The pure real history of criminal Barcelona (Barcelona, ​​city of guns, with Mercè Balada, Jordi Corominas and Paco Villar: El Molino, 6th, 11 a.m.); a slam poetry between Dani Orviz and Salva Soler (L’Aliança, the 12th, 5pm), what curator Montalbano eats by Andrea Camilleri (La Boqueria, the 11th, 12pm), the latest news (laser sights, virtual reality… .) of the scientific police of the Mossos d’Esquadra (L’Aliança, 12th, 12pm) or what George Simenon was like from a theatrical monologue taken from his correspondence (L’Aliança, 11th, 8pm) they trace the polyhedral will of a BCNegra that, according to the times and with a poster by the cartoonist Pep Brocal, will even premiere a library with twenty classic titles of the noir genre on the Filmin platform. That, here tomorrow.