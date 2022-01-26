Promotion for The Batman is in full swing ahead of its March release. But it’s been a long road to get here, including a treacherous casting process that led to the casting of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, news not taken lightly by some.

The film’s director, Matt Reeves, mentioned his sentiment towards Pattinson’s initial pushback. Speaking to Esquire, the filmmaker wasn’t surprised given that all of the actors who have been cast in the role have been rebuked at first.

Batman Director Reacts To Initial Backlash About Robert Pattinson

Reeves highlighted how every Batman ad usually came with some kind of trepidation.

There hasn’t been an actor, when his announcement was announced that he was going to play Batman in one of the feature films, who didn’t receive backlash.

Rather, the filmmaker noted how fans may still have associated Pattinson with his Twilight character, leading to this disbelief:

People who were excited knew it was because they knew about Rob’s post-Twilight work. People who weren’t excited knew it was because they didn’t know about Rob’s post-Twilight work.

Pattinson rose to fame with the Twilight franchise, arguably the best-known project of his career thus far. But since then, he has made a name for himself in smaller movies. From Good Time to The Lighthouse, Pattinson has been praised for his formidable performance.

The backlash for every Batman actor dates back decades. Christian Bale wasn’t everyone’s first choice for The Dark Knight trilogy. While Ben Affleck’s response was particularly negative. Affleck has spoken about the resistance he first received; his last appearance with the top is set for this year.

Even Michael Keaton was considered poorly chosen. When the Beetlejuice star was cast, Batman producer Michael Uslan previously assumed he was more of a “comedian” and wouldn’t be fit for the dark nature of the role.

More than 30 years after Tim Burton’s first entry, Keaton is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in The Flash and Batgirl.

The Batman is due for release in March, but there have been discussions about delaying DC’s adaptation due to rising COVID-19 cases. You can catch a glimpse of an intense scene with Pattinson and The Riddler, while the movie’s newly released theme song ranks as one of the best in the franchise.

