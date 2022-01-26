Barranquilla Pride! Sofia Vergara and Melissa Borge star in Super Bowl commercial

EL HERALDO spoke with Borge, an actress born in Barranquilla but currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

The woman from Barranquilla has taken important steps in her career, but without a doubt this is one of the ones that stand out the most, since she managed to achieve what many have wanted: to be part of an event of such magnitude as the Super bowl.

“It was very funny because the commercial details that Sofia (Vergara) Something happens to her that had never happened to her before, because wherever she goes, she is the celebrity, she is Sofia. But not this time. AT&T launches a new internet plan very fast and it turns out that a cousin becomes a gigillionaire and she is the celebrity, not Sofia, ”said Melissa with a laugh.

The woman from Barranquilla stated that recording this commercial was a source of pride, not only for her, but also for her family: “I am proud to have been with my countrywoman (Sofia Vergara). My cell phone has not stopped ringing, “he told this medium.

In that sense, Melissa pointed out that having been chosen to star in the video along with Sofia Vergara It is a sign of her perseverance and confidence that she had in herself.

Likewise, he reported that it was emotional to have been with a world-class celebrity such as Vergara and more so because both share the essence of a Barranquillero. “Her (Sofia Vergara) does not lose her essence as a Barranquillera and it shows when she arrives on set and ‘mama gallo’ That’s how we are”, she commented.

Finally, Melissa Borge pointed out that this is an important step to continue her career but launching herself on the big screen and being able to get an important role in the cinema.