Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the UASLP is reaccredited

The UASLP, through the Faculty of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine, received re-accreditation for its Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics program, for a period of 5 years. This was announced by Dr. Gilberto Ballesteros Rodea, coordinator of this educational program.

Dr. Ballesteros Rodea announced that this re-accreditation was granted by the Inter-institutional Evaluation Committees for Higher Education (CIEES), valid for 5 years and explained that the first accreditation was obtained in 2018, “and It was in October 2021 that we were evaluated by a commission of academic peers, that is, by doctors from different higher education institutions.”

And he added: “During this evaluation, different aspects were taken into account, such as facilities, students, professors, graduates, enrollment, terminal efficiency, graduation percentage, even dropouts. We present the evidence, we carry out a self-assessment of different aspects and based on this, the evidence and information is verified and validated”.

He stressed that with this reaccreditation, the Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics program obtains a degree of academic excellence, “which entails great responsibility and a commitment to maintain excellence. In addition, with this reaccreditation and for the next 5 years, we are committed to improving the points scored”.

Finally, Dr. Gilberto Ballesteros Rodea said that the reaccreditation is the result of a joint and coordinated effort between the authorities and personnel, “that is, from Dr. Alejandro Zermeño, rector of the UASLP; the director of the Faculty, Dr. Heriberto Méndez; the academic secretary of the Faculty, researchers, students and service and support staff”.