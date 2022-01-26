‘Atlético Mineiro is the most important challenge of my long career’

The Argentine coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamedwho this Tuesday was officially presented as coach of the Atletico Mineiroafter a week of his arrival at Brazilstated that taking on his new club is the challenge “more important” from his “long” football career.

“Is he most important challenge of my long career. Here success is be champion. finish second here not good. It is a very important challenge”, declared the coach during his virtual presentation through the social networks of the club, current monarch of the League and Copa do Brasil.

With a week of work in the preseason of the team of Belo Horizontepreparing to face the Mineiro Championshipthe regional tournament of the state of Minas Gerais, Muhammad admitted that he did not expect to be called by the Brazilian set.

Before the Argentine, the Mineiro had advanced negotiations with the Portuguese George Jesuswhich came out of Lisbon BenficaY carlos carvalhalcoach of panties of his country.

“I was surprised by the call, but when they called me I got excitedit’s a big challenge and I’m very happy,” said Muhammadchampion of the 2010 South American Cup with the Independent of Avellaneda and now has the challenge of once again conquering the Liberators for the Mineiroa title he reached in 2013.

“The group of players is a winner and with a strong mentality. This season we are going for all the titles: Mineiro Championship, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores, ‘Brasileirao’ (League). Any coach is surprised when a champion calls him, because when a coach champion comes out the trainer continues in the position”, aimed.

his predecessor, Alexi Stival “Cuca”who conquered the Libertadores of 2013 and the League of 2021exactly 50 years after what was his only title in the “Brazilian“He left office at the end of the year for personal reasons that keep him away from football.

After giving up on 2020 to Montereyalso for personal reasons and for “recharge energy“, Mohamed pointed out that his departure from the Monterrey team, with which he had a contract for 2 more years and a good performance in tournaments, allowed him “to have the mind break what I needed.”

In recent years they also passed through the bench of the mining the Argentinian jorge sampaolithe Venezuelan Raphael Dudamel and the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre.

