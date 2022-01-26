Arturo Brizio describes the controversial decisions against America, Monterrey and Pumas as correct

The president of the Referees Commission described as appropriate the performance of the whistlers in the expulsions of Viñas and Stefan Medina, as well as the penalty that gave Tigres the victory

Arturo Briziopresident of the Referees Commissiondescribed the controversial decisions against the America, Monterrey and Pumason matchday three, as correct, which caused a penalty and two expulsions, respectively, against the aforementioned teams.

In the game between America and Atlas, the whistler Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, expelled Federico Viñas, after the VAR called the referee, to point out a hit by the azulcrema attacker on the red and black defender. The red card was called into question, due to the speed of the play, but Arturo Brizio He called the action “correct.”

The president of the Referees Commission described as appropriate the performance of the whistlers in the expulsions of Viñas and Stefan Medina, as well as the penalty that gave Tigres the victory. imago7

For its part, in the game between Blue Cross and Monterreythe Rayados appealed to the Disciplinary Commission a foul by Stefan Medina, which was considered a red card, after the VAR review.

The royal team considered that seeing the play in slow motion influenced the judgment of César Arturo Ramos, so they appealed the decision. The Disciplinary Commission rejected the claim and suspended the Colombian defender for a match.

Finally, a penalty that was scored in the last minute between Cougars and Tigers It caused controversy, because the defender of the university students hit the attacker of the Tigres due to “inertia”, according to the argument, but the whistler Oscar Mejía, endorsed by the VAR, scored the penalty that gave the royal team the victory. Brizio also considered that the decision was “correct”.