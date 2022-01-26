Arturo Brizio analyzed the penalty of Pumas vs. tigers

The defeat of Cougars in view of tigers It left strange sensations not only because of the level of the team and some players in particular, but also because of the decisions of the referees. like every day, Arturo Brizio analyzed the controversial moves and gave his verdict on Oscar Mejía’s decision.

The problem with the referees has become one of the most talked about issues among blue-eyed fans. It is that, since the closing of the regular phase of the last tournament, the decisions of the referees do not always seem to coincide with what happens on the field of play. In fact, the most controversial point of this dispute was during the match against Atlas, in which Juan Dinenno received an elbow that should have been sanctioned as a penalty, but it was not.

Although it seemed that with the end of the opening 2021 also put an end to the problems with the referees, during this tournament the expulsion of Alan Mozo against Querétaro and the penalty against tigers They already gave something to talk about. Although the collection of the penalty generated doubts, Arturo Brizio cleared them.

“The Pumas defender makes a reckless sweep, knocking down his opponent inside the penalty area. The referee sanctions the penalty and requests a review on the pitch. After seeing the shots, he ratifies his decision. It is a correct refereeing decision”commented the former referee in his report on the most controversial plays of the day.

As is often the case, many do not agree with the referee’s call, so it is surely a decision that will continue to be talked about for a long time.