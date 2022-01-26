Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in a movie accident

The police assure that everything indicates that terminator caused the catastrophe. The actor was driving a GMC Yukon on Avenida allenford, near his home in Los Angeles, when he ran a red light while making a turn. At the end, arnold schwarzenegger he couldn’t prevent his car from ending up on top of a Toyota Red, and it collided with the one in front.

Apparently, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s airbag worked perfectly, deploying at just the right time to prevent further damage.

One female driver suffered a head injury in the multiple collision, but Arnold Schwarzenegger is fine. “He is fine, his only concern at this time is for the woman who was affected,” says his representative. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, which is investigating what happened, the accident took place around 4:35 p.m..

Arnold Schwarzenegger was accompanied by Jake Steinfeld, a very close friend. The police have not arrested him, since it is ruled out that the star was under the influence of alcohol, or some type of drug.

