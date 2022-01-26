Ariana Grande pregnant? Here the photo that could confirm it

Just a year after getting married, Ariana Grande could be expecting her first child with Dalton-Gomez, or so say the fans of the singer who allegedly shared irrefutable proof of her pregnancy. We explain the reason why everyone talks about the singer’s pregnancy on social networks.

Although she hasn’t been as active as usual (musically speaking), the name of Ariana Grande It is an invariable constant in our vocabulary, since it has been active in fun projects such as its recent participation in the controversial Netflix movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’. In addition, of course, his account of his incredible appearances as a jury in ‘The voice’ U.S.

But recently the singer has paralyzed the world with unusual news, which excited all her fans.

Why do Ariana Grande fans claim that she is pregnant?

Last Sunday, January 23, the strong rumor about Ariana Grande’s alleged pregnancy began to circulate on social networks (especially Twitter), the interpreter’s fans wondered in disbelief if the singer was really expecting her first child. .

Let’s remember that most artists keep their pregnancies in decree, until they are almost in the final stretch of pregnancy, artists like Beyonce, Cardi B or Halsey, made their pregnancies public with the publication of tender photo sessions with a baby boomer pretty far along, because we wouldn’t be surprised if the “Love Me Harder” singer did the same thing.