Are all Billie Eilish songs the same? so she answers

Many artists put all their love, passion and effort into their music, transmitting a message and reaching their fans with something positive for their lives, although there is never a lack of haters who also underestimate the work of many singers without knowing the hard work that goes into making music. music, so Billie Eilish responds to criticism.

billie eilish has millions of fans around the world who adore and acclaim the singer for his music and personality that has inspired many people who have found in the compositions of the singer something special and unique that is already part of their lives.

The value that billie eilish gives to her music is gigantic, since she is the one who writes her own lyrics and composes the music, in addition to participating in the production of ‘Bad Guy’, which makes her essence fully embodied in her themes and is showing the world all of her through her songs.

You may also be interested: MONSTA X does the best teamwork and succeeds with GAMBLER.

But just as there are many fans who admire and love her, thank her for her music and the artist gives meaning to their lives, there are people who just can’t ignore something when they don’t like it and decide to make bad comments or critics without knowing all the work involved in launching a album or a song

Billie Eilish responds to haters who say all her songs sound the same

One of the reviews received billie eilish is that the haters say that their songs all sound the same, something that is not true because the singer tries to put something different in each one and in addition to capturing its essence in her own music in order to show the world more of her and her talent.

“Every time I hear someone say, ‘Oh, your songs sound the same,’ it annoys me. That’s something I really try hard not to do. I think the people who say that have literally only heard ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Therefore I Am’.”

The effort and work billie eilish print on your music, should be valued, but if someone still does not like what the company does, singer, with the simple fact of respecting their work will be enough.

But leaving aside the haters, undesirable people who only criticize, if you are a fan of billie eilish and you love all their songs, plus you’re already looking forward to his next disk, we invite you to take this fun TEST to find out which theme of the singer It’s better according to your sign.