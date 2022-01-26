Apple TV+ reunites Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in their next series, ‘WeCrashed’

The miniseries ‘WeCrashed’ arrives on Apple TV + on March 18 to tell the story of the founders of the WeWork company and the multimillion-dollar bankruptcy of their company. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are the protagonists of the fiction. For serialists – 26 Jan 2022

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway will star as young entrepreneurs Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the miniseries WeCrashed that Apple TV + premieres on March 18. Series about stories from the business world seem to be in fashion. If in February it arrives at Movistar + Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, barely a month later we will be able to see the miniseries that takes us back to 2010 to recount the rise and fall of the co-working space rental company, WeWork.

Through eight episodes, the fiction seeks to find out how a company present in almost thirty countries and with more than 10,000 employees it could lose its entire value, estimated at $47,000, in less than a year. A decade’s worth of work came to nothing because of the pyramid scheme accusations.

The series will have eight episodes and is inspired by the podcast WeCrashed: The rise and fall of WeWork created by Lee Eisenberg Y Drew Crevello, who are also co-writers, executive producers, and showrunners. John Requa Y Glenn Ficarra (this is us, crazy, stupid, love) take care of the direction.

