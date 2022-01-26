Apple TV+ reunites Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in their next series, ‘WeCrashed’
The miniseries ‘WeCrashed’ arrives on Apple TV + on March 18 to tell the story of the founders of the WeWork company and the multimillion-dollar bankruptcy of their company. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are the protagonists of the fiction.
For– 26 Jan 2022
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway will star as young entrepreneurs Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the miniseries WeCrashed that Apple TV + premieres on March 18. Series about stories from the business world seem to be in fashion. If in February it arrives at Movistar + Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, barely a month later we will be able to see the miniseries that takes us back to 2010 to recount the rise and fall of the co-working space rental company, WeWork.
Through eight episodes, the fiction seeks to find out how a company present in almost thirty countries and with more than 10,000 employees it could lose its entire value, estimated at $47,000, in less than a year. A decade’s worth of work came to nothing because of the pyramid scheme accusations.
The series will have eight episodes and is inspired by the podcast WeCrashed: The rise and fall of WeWork created by Lee Eisenberg Y Drew Crevello, who are also co-writers, executive producers, and showrunners. John Requa Y Glenn Ficarra (this is us, crazy, stupid, love) take care of the direction.