Apple releases iOS 15.3 and updates for all other operating systems

Apple just released updates. In addition to iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the Cupertino company has released updates for the rest of the operating systems. Updates containing bug fixes and security improvements.

A maintenance release before iOS 16

With our sights set on the next big version, iOS 16, which we should see presented this coming June, Apple have you done maintenance on your operating systems. The versions of iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, homePodOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3 come with very few new features.

It is true that after the large number of changes that we saw in the previous version, 15.2, which brought new features such as the Hide my email function in Mail, the search within the Apple Music lists or the improvements in the Macro mode of the iPhone 13, We weren’t expecting big improvements either.

One interesting thing, however, that could easily go unnoticed, is that now the Music app and the Apple TV app on our Mac work 100% natively. An interesting change that leaves behind the embedded web content that was displayed in some sections of the applications. Also in these betas the IndexedDB security flaw in Safari is closed.

As we have already mentioned on multiple occasions, the updates contain more news than meets the eye. in which we are concerned resolves, for example, a HomeKit bug which could render devices unresponsive. Let’s also remember that the demand for updates is higher right after the release, so the download may take a little longer than usual.

