Apple challenges iPhone users in a new photo contest

Apple challenges its users to submit their best photos in the new “Shot on iPhone” contest.

One more year, Apple has just opened the “Shot on iPhone” challenge to its smartphone users, a contest in which everyone can participate and send their best photographs. In this case, the contest is designed for users of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, since the photos must be in Macro Mode, one of the new photography modes that these two devices release.

Apple invites all iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users to capture those little everyday things in a big way in the “Shot on iPhone” macro photography challenge. The challenge starts today and ends on February 16, 2022. We will announce the winners in April.

How to participate in Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” challenge

You can enter Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” contest in a variety of ways, all photos will be analyzed by a high-ranking jury, made up of professional photographers and qualified staff from Apple itself. You must do this if you want to participate:

Share your photos on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge, indicating the model used to capture the photo.

Send high resolution images by email to [email protected] and using the name format “firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel”. The subject of the email must be “Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission”.

The photos can done only with the iPhone camera and can be edited using the tools in the Photos app or third-party editing software. All photos submitted or posted from 3:01 PM PT on January 25, 2022 to 8:59 AM PT on February 17, 2022 will be accepted. Also, you must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Tips from Apple to take better photos in Macro Mode

So you can win the contest, Apple has shared some tips so you can take spectacular photos with the Macro Mode of the iPhone 13 Pro:

Get as close as you can to what you are going to photograph, up to 2 centimeters if you want.

Place the main focus point in the center of the image, because that’s where iPhone macro photography gets the most detail.

Tap an area of ​​the viewfinder to choose a specific focus point.

Take the photo at 5x magnification to capture an ultra-wide angle view, or try taking it at only 1x magnification for a tighter frame. iPhone will automatically switch cameras when you get close to maintain the setting.

How to have the iPhone 13 macro mode on any iPhone (more or less)

The 10 chosen photographers will be financially compensated for the license to use the images. Photographers will retain the rights to their images, but will provide Apple with a one-year, non-exclusive license to use them in advertisements and post them on social media.

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!