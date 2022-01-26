Antonio Mohamed assures that Mineiro is his “most important challenge”

The Argentine coach Antonio “El Turco” Mohamedwho this Tuesday was officially presented as coach of the champion Atletico Mineiroa week after his arrival in Brazil, stated that taking on his new club is the “most important” challenge of his “long” football career.

“It is the most important challenge of my long career. Here success is being a champion. Finishing second here is not good. It is a very important challenge”, declared the coach during his virtual presentation through the club’s social networks, currently monarch of the League and the Copa do Brasil.

With a week of work in the preseason of the Belo Horizonte team, which is preparing to face the Mineiro Championship, the regional tournament of the state of Minas Gerais, Mohamed admitted that he did not expect him to be called up by the Brazilian team.

Before the Argentine, the Mineiro had advanced negotiations with the Portuguese George Jesuswho left Benfica in Lisbon, and carlos carvalhalcoach of his country’s Braga.

“I was surprised by the call, but when they called me I was excited, it’s a big challenge and I’m very happy“, said Mohamed, champion of the 2010 South American Cup with Independiente de Avellaneda and who now has the challenge of winning the Libertadores again for Mineiro, a title he achieved in 2013.

“The group of players is a winner and with a strong mentality. In this season we go for all the titles: Mineiro Championship, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores, ‘Brasileirao’ (League). Any trainer is surprised when a champion calls himbecause when a coach is champion, the coach continues in office,” he said.

his predecessor, Alexi Stival “Cuca”who won the 2013 Libertadores and the 2021 League, exactly 50 years after what was his only title in the “Brasileirao”, left office at the end of the year for personal reasons that kept him away from football.

Getting out of Rayados helped him

After resigning from the Mexican Monterrey in 2020, also for personal reasons and to “recharge energy”, Mohamed pointed out that his departure from the Monterrey team, with whom he had a contract for 2 more years and a good performance in tournaments, allowed him “to have the mental break he needed”.

In recent years, the Argentine also passed through the Mineiro bench jorge sampaolithe Venezuelan Raphael Dudamel and the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre.