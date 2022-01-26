Antonio Brown to sue the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Both Brown and his attorney feel the Bucs owe him contract money, plus defamation damages.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, said Tuesday that they intend to take legal action against the Bucs for firing him after claiming he was too injured to play. continue playing against the New York Jets and claim that coach Bruce Arians ignored their pleas not to re-enter the game.

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Burstyn noted that they will not only be seeking money for Brown’s ankle surgery and money they feel the NFL collective bargaining agreement owes him, but they are also investigating a possible civil defamation lawsuit for the Bucs who put the player’s mental health in the situation.

Tony [Brown] he was maligned for this twist that he had a mental health episode that makes him someone who is not trustworthy to do a good job in the field. So we are looking internally for all of our rights under the collective agreement and maybe beyond.”

“All of our options are on the table. We will hold the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accountable, Bruce Arians, the general manager to the extent that anyone who is responsible for this turnaround that Antonio is not trustworthy to do a good job playing football because he doesn’t have the mental strength to do it. They will be held accountable.”

Brown and his attorney did not provide a monetary figure for how much they are seeking.

“A lot of money. A lot,” Brown said, adding that he was disrespected by questioning his mental health.

“Dragging people and messing with people’s mental health, you know, is very unfair and unfortunate,” he said.

Burstyn said he has proof that general manager Jason Licht sent him a text message after the game. That he had spoken with Bruce Arians and was informed by Arians that Brown claimed his ankle was injured, which conflicts with Arians’ version of events; he initially stressed that he didn’t know that Brown felt he was in too much pain to continue.

Brown denied Arians’ claim that he was upset about the lack of shooting at halftime and needed his teammates to calm him down.

“I didn’t worry about the ball. Tom Brady was my QB. He’s the reason I got to Tampa Bay, so I knew I’d have the ball.”

Gumbel tried to get in the way, but Brown continued: “I would get the ball. I’m Antonio Brown; I’m a receiver; I get the ball. I had a million dollars on the line that I had to get.”

Gumbel said, “Well, that’s what I’m asking you. Could you potentially have earned bonus money if you had more play; more receptions and more yards in the game against the Jets?”

Burstyn chimed in, “Under the contract? Yes. If he could physically keep playing.”

When Arians was told that Brown denied being upset about the plays, Arians emphasized: “The players know the truth.”

Brown claimed that the Bucs offered him $200,000 to sit on the sidelines and commit to mental health treatment, which Brown refused to do.

“These guys from the Tampa Bay Bucs tried to cut a deal with me to give me $200,000, go to the madhouse to make it look like they knew what they were talking about,” Brown attacked.

Burstyn said Licht told him in writing twice: “Don’t do this any other way.”

When asked if he thinks he needs mental help of any kind, Brown stressed: “I have mental richness, man. I know a lot of people may not understand me, know how I see things or know how I react to emotional things, but it’s not for I have a beautiful family, children and people all over the world who look up to me, and it’s not the reason I’m in this position right now.”

Arians did not specifically use the words “mental health” when discussing the Brown incident. When Arians was asked about Brown leaving the field, he said, “Yeah, it was very difficult. I wish him the best. I hope if he needs help, he gets it. It’s very difficult because I care about him.”

Brown and his attorney said he was injected with the pain reliever Toradol just before the Bucs’ Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers and before the Jets’ Week 17 game and was regularly injected. While Toradol is still allowed in the league, the NFL sent out a memo in June urging teams to limit players’ use of the painkiller because of the risk of causing major bleeding.