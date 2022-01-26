Another free signing that Chivas lets go for Clausura 2022

The Guadalajara team did not want to repatriate one of its homegrown players who has already joined the ranks of a border team.

The Chivas de Guadalajara did it again. With time on top but still the possibility of signing reinforcements until February 1 when the transfer market closes, the red and white squad missed another possible free finding that ended up reaching FC Juárez and it is the attacker Carlos Fierro.

This Tuesday the arrival of the fast striker at the border was made official, where he will be under the command of the coach Ricardo Ferretti, after passing through the San José Eartquakes of Matías Almeyda, former helmsman of the Sacred Flock that made them champions in 2017 where precisely Fierro was also part of the Guadalajara squad.

It was precisely the MLS team who no longer wanted to renew the contract of the U-17 world champion in 2011 with the Tricolor, so Carlos Fierro sought to continue his career in Liga MX and apparently Chivas he never wanted to take it into account even though he was a free agent, that is, he did not have to pay anything for his arrival at the Perla Tapatia, simply fix the salary issue.

But according to the technician’s speech Marcelo Leaño and the leadership of Guadalajara, the rojiblancos have barely added Roberto Alvarado and Paolo Yrizar for this one Closing Tournament 2022 like their new faces, although the young attacker from Gold of Sinaloa was registered with Chivas, but he is a Tapatío player in the Expansion League.

Carlos Fierro’s numbers

The Mexican striker played with Chivas in 198 games where he managed to score six goals and nine assists, of which one was key to the title goal in 2017 scored by José Juan Vázquez, thanks to a service from the right by Fierro that was rejected by the defense of Tigres de la UANL, before the ball ended in a goal by “Gallito”. With San José the attacker saw activity in 54 duels from 2019 scoring six goals and the same number of assists.