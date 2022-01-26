Another big star dragged into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle

ads

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle seems far from over, and now a major actor has found himself in trouble. Depp has alleged that Heard once had an affair with 43-year-old movie star James Franco (The Interview). According to Page Six, Franco will be deposed over the allegations and will be asked about the alleged physical relationship between him and Heard while she was still married to Depp. Notability, Heard and Franco appeared in the 2008 action comedy Pineapple Express. Franco’s deposition will take place in early 2022.

Page reports that Franco will be asked about the alleged bruises on Heard’s face and if he remembers seeing them. A security camera reportedly recorded Franco and Heard entering an elevator together, approximately 24 hours after an alleged incident with Depp, in which she claims he assaulted her, leaving her with a black eye. In the footage, Franco and the Aquaman star are seen exiting the elevator on the penthouse floor, which Heard shared with Depp. In response to the subpoena, Heard’s attorneys claimed that at the time she and Depp lived there, Franco lived in the same building. They added that the 127 Hours star was simply in the elevator with the Aquaman actress. Depp’s lawyers refute this.

Amber Heard says she was being “low key” after being asked if she was trying to hide from CCTV in an elevator with James Franco.

The actress has denied having affairs during her relationship with Johnny Depp.

Follow the case here: https://t.co/9F0FMND5HH pic.twitter.com/nYmUqpOM3J

— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 21, 2020

“I have vehemently denied Ms. Heard’s allegations since she first made them in May 2016,” Depp writes in the $50 million defamation lawsuit, adding: “when he went into court to get a Temporary restraining order with painted bruises they witnessed and Surveillance footage shows she did not possess every day of the previous week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Mrs. Heard or any other woman.”

Heard had previously asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, but was denied. This came after Depp lost a libel case against the British tabloid The Sun, for referring to him as a “wife beater”. Heard cited the UK case in her call for Depp’s lawsuit to be dismissed, arguing that it should carry weight in the US libel case against him. However, Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate appears to disagree, saying there are notable differences between the evidence in each case.

«[Heard] he argues that he was in contact with The Sun because they both had the same interest in the case. However, for privacy to exist, [Heard’s] The interest in the case must be so identical to The Sun’s interest that The Sun’s representation of its interest is also a representation of [Heard’s] legal right,” Judge Azcárate wrote in her ruling. “The Sun’s interests were based on whether the statements published by the newspaper were false. [Heard’s] interests refer to whether the statements you published were false.”