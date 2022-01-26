Normally, the announcements about the games that will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass catalog are usually made both at the beginning and in the middle of the month by Microsoft, as happened last week, when the titles that would arrive at the service were confirmed, among those that highlighted Rainbow Six Extraction and Hitman Trilogy.

However, there are times when we also know a new game that will arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass, either by announcement of the study in charge of the title itself, or by a brief statement made by Microsoft. On this occasion, we have learned that beige will join the Game Pass catalog on the same day of its launch.

Announced a new game that will arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass

We have known the information thanks to the user @IdleSloth84, which has shared the latest trailer for the title, where it was confirmed that The game will arrive on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass on February 10, in Game Preview state. In this way, the title will be available both on Xbox consoles and on PC, a platform where it has been available for some time.

For those new to Besiege, it’s a physics-based building game where you build medieval siege engines to wreak havoc on massive fortresses and peaceful villages. We will have to be able to build machines to destroy windmills, annihilate battalions of brave soldiers and transport valuable resources, and all this with the need to defend said machine from the attacks of our enemies.

Therefore, you know, Besiege will be the new game that will launch on Xbox Game Pass on February 10.