Anne Hathaway changes her look in her new shoot: now she is platinum blonde

January is the month of makeovers and, this 2022, the celebrities They have confirmed it more than ever: in recent days, Karlie Kloss went to the “dark side” after a decade being blonde, Mina El Hammani lightened her dark hair with the ideal highlights for brunette girls and Anne Hathaway recovered the most iconic bangs of his career, the one he wore in the film The Devil Wears Prada. However, this hairstyle did not last long for the New York actress because, due to the demands of a new script, she had to change her dark brown hair for the most daring platinum blonde.









With short hair on the shoulders and styled with a voluminous blow-dry sixties has been photographed Anne Hathaway in the shooting set of his latest project, a thriller titled Eileen. In the feature film, based on the novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, the interpreter will play Rebecca, the protagonist’s co-worker. Thomasin Mckenzie will be in charge of bringing to the big screen this twenty-year-old who suddenly finds herself involved in a crime as an accomplice. The whole story takes place in the 60s, and from there Anne’s hairstyle, whose character, in the book, is defined as “bright, beautiful and cheerful”.









Those are the few data revealed at the moment about this new project No confirmed release date. Just the opposite of what happens with another of his new productions, the miniseries WeCrashed, which, as we learned a few days ago, will be released on Apple TV + on March 18. In her, Anne becomes Jared Leto’s wife, who brings to life the co-founder of WeWork. Throughout 8 chapters, the series explains the rapid rise of this company that intended to revolutionize the way of working… and ended up collapsing. A story based on true events about one of the most talked about companies in the United States that has every chance of succeeding, including its Oscar-winning protagonists.