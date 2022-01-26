Anita Matamoros dyes her hair pink to the rhythm of Katy Perry and the result could not be more fantasy

Anita Matamoros has one of those blonde hair that is a hairgoals for all the blondes. We have always liked his smooth hair full of platinum highlights, but now it has been dyed pink and we like it even more. Because it is young, fun and very different. And, above all, because he suits her phenomenally.

the young celebrities The Internet has gone over with the video of his change of look, which is one of the funniest and most powerful we’ve seen so far. The reels in the hairdressing salon they are already a basic of the instagrammersbut yours comes with performance included and an explosive endingwhich ends with Anita Matamoros and her new bubblegum pink hair.

The change of look happens at the rate of last friday night by Katy Perry, which Anita Matamoros and her hairdresser sing as a duet. All this while she goes from the usual blonde hair to one pink with lighter highlightsto maintain that texture and reflections that her hair already had.

Anita Matamoros already has a very sweet face with those blue eyes and those pink makeup that she always chooses. But her new pink hair sweetens it even more and it suits him wonderfully. Of course, we know that it is a difficult color to maintain that requires many visits to the salon, so we do not know how long the celebrity with her new fancy hair.

Photos | @anitamg.