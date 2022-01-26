An old SpaceX rocket is about to crash into the Moon

The launch of the DSCOVR observatory on February 11, 2015 Photo : NOAA

The second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket that took off in February 2015 will hit the surface of the Moon on March 4, according to calculations by renowned astronomers such as Bill Gray Y Jonathan McDowell.

The four-tonne object, dubbed 2015-007B, was left spinning in an unstable orbit around the Moon after successfully launching NOAA’s DSCOVR observatory, which operates from the L1 Lagrange point, more than a million kilometers from Earth. the earth.

DSCOVR was SpaceX’s first “interplanetary” mission. To make a successful satellite insertion, the Falcon 9 rocket’s second stage had to reach higher than ever before, running out of fuel to return to Earth’s atmosphere and out of power to escape the Earth-Moon system.

As a result, the rocket debris has been following an erratic trajectory that astronomers say will result in an impact on the Moon, likely on March 4 at 12:25 UTC. Astronomers can’t be sure because a multitude of variables, such as the pressure of sunlight on the rover, could cause alterations in its orbit.

This will be the first time that an artificial object has hit the s surface of the Moon unintentionally. Has been soft moon landings Y hard moon landings in the history of space exploration, but rocket upper stages typically disintegrate in Earth’s atmosphere or are launched into a heliocentric orbit that keeps them far from Earth and the Moon.

In a cislunar orbit, all three things can happen: the object returns to Earth, crashes into the Moon, or sees its trajectory perturbed for some reason and begins to revolve around the Sun. It is an unstable orbit.

2015-007B would impact on the hidden face of the Moon at a speed of 2.58 km/h. Hopefully, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and India’s Chandrayaan-2 will be able to capture images of the impact crater from lunar orbit. maybe they’ll get scientific data to complement the 2009 LCROSS mission, when nasa intentionally crashed a rocket into the moon to study the debris from the explosion .