An alliance between Chivas and PSV Eindhoven is born

One of the global missions of the Guadalajara Sports Club is to try to always be at the forefront, both in the sports field and in the brand category, for which it is essential to create ties with related institutions of renowned and international prestige, and what better than to establish a direct link with another rojiblanco clubin this case the PSV Eindhoven.

Starting today and for the next 2 years, the Sacred Flock Y The farmers They will work hand in hand in search of the mutual developmentas they will share practices for the growth of their talent on and off the field at various levels, as well as in commercial work.

To formalize the agreement, the clubs organized a virtual meeting, which was hosted by Joost de Wit, leader of international alliances of the PSV Eindhovenin which Amaury Vergara, president of Chivas; Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Chivas; Mariano Varela, sports delegate of Chivas, and Marcelo Michel, coach of the Chivas First Team, while Toon Gerbrands, general manager of PSV, and Ernest Faber, director of basic forces of PSV, participated for the Dutch, along with the legal representatives of both parties.

Between the joint activities that will be carried out, both in Mexico and in the United Statesthere will be the exchange of players and coaches at training levels, as international experience of the 2 parties.

both clubs will strengthen each other in the sports area by playing tournaments together, sharing facilities during soccer camps and playing friendly matches between senior and youth teams. PSV Y Chivas They will have access to the knowledge, methodology and practices of the Basic Forces of each one, as well as in the area of ​​brand and business, so that the two clubs can improve in said segments. In addition, they will launch joint social and community programs.

It is worth mentioning that the PSV will have preference in the signing of players from Chivas and in turn the Flock will be fully involved in the transfer process in the event that one of its players is sold to a third club.

“For us, internationalization is key within our mission and vision as a club, that’s where this alliance comes from. We want to put the PSV on the world map. Chivas It is a large and high-ranking club, in addition to enjoying tremendous popularity in Mexico and the United States with around 40 million followers. We are convinced that this collaboration will allow us to considerably increase the potential of both clubs”, Toon Gerbrands mentioned in this regard.

“We are very excited about this alliance. Chivas is in a very important process of evolution, we have worked very hard during the last couple of years to build a new organization and objectives, as well as a new vision of how we want to work with different clubs around the world. The fact that this agreement takes place at the beginning of this new era of Chivas is very special for us, above all because it is the PSV, a unique club with a lot of tradition, the most Mexican team in Europe. We want to join forces with clubs with which we feel identified, with whom we share strong values ​​and who want to build based on them in search of a better future for both institutions, with a great opportunity for mutual growth, as we know it will be from here forward with him PSV”, commented Amaury Vergara.