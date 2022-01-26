‘América Móvil’s entry to pay TV does not violate T-MEC’; Slim would disburse 8,000 million pesos

Given the possibility of receiving authorization to offer pay television in Mexico with Claro TV, America Móvil (AMX), owned by tycoon Carlos Slim Helú, assured that it would not violate the T-MEC, but would promote competition, coverage and penetration, for which it would make additional investments of 8,000 million pesos.

At a press conference, the chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, Carlos Slim Domit, son of Slim Helú, pointed out that convergence would increase connectivity in the country, to the benefit of all of society.

Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman of the Board of Directors of América Móvil. January 25, 2022. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

According to the company, the 8,000 million pesos would be used to expand its fiber optic network in the national territory, which would be available to be used by other competitors, in case Claro TV had the authorization.

Oscar Von Hauske, Director of International Affairs at AMX. January 25, 2022. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

“Proposing this additional investment is done where there is no fiber optic network today, we are working on that plan, (…) but it must be measured in two ways, one is in people, the other is in localities,” he said.

With this, Slim Domit specified, they would have access to high-speed connectivity, where in addition to entertainment, it would allow the development of many additional services.

Daniel Hajj, CEO of América Móvil. January 25, 2022. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

After the claim by US authorities, Slim Domit commented that they have not yet had contact with them, but would like to meet to explain their business model.

In this sense, the general director of AMX, Daniel Hajj, said that convergence has been promoted in the United States so that companies provide all services, so they do not understand what their concern is, so they will seek to meet with them.

In this sense, Alejandro Cantú, general counsel of the operator, denied that the pay TV permit goes against the T-MEC, since it actually promotes investment and competition.

Alejandro Cantú, legal director of América Móvil. January 25, 2022. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

“Whoever believes that this violates the free trade agreement or has not read the free trade agreement or does not have all the complete information; the treaty is very clear, it promotes investment, competition on an equitable basis,” said Cantú.

Conference of directors of América Móvil. Mexico City. January 25, 2022. Photo: © Andrea Gama del Valle.

