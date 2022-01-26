América Móvil is open to discussing Claro TV’s television concession with the US: Carlos Slim Domit

The telecommunications group America Movil (AMX) will seek a dialogue with the United States Trade Office (USTR, for its acronym in English), after that entity of the US government showed its concerns because clear tv, a company owned by the Slim family, but not directly owned by AMX or subject to any regulatory policy in this country, is close to obtaining a concession that will allow it to sell pay television packages throughout Mexico.

Carlos Slim Domit, chairman of the board of directors of America Movil, said his company maintains an open position to clarify the concerns of the USTR, an agency of the United States government that promotes competition and concurrence in the different industries of that country, but which has expressed its concern that a recently formed company like Claro TV could expand competition and convergence in Mexican telecommunications, where the American participates AT&T since 2015.

“We will go find them. Our intention is to look for the USTR to be able to have a meeting and exchange all the arguments there. That there is more competition and how can a market with good prices, more actors and greater investment be achieved. We are going to talk to them about our arguments, so that their concern goes away,” said Slim Domit.

“We seek convergence, because convergence guarantees connectivity and this (Claro TV) will increase coverage, so that not only entertainment services arrive, but also access to work, health and education through the infrastructure that will be available to all.”

Slim Domit showed up this morning accompanied by Daniel Haj, director of América Móvil; from Alexander Cantu, legal director of that company, and of Oscar Von Hauske Solis, head of the international division of América Móvil, to reposition the versions of his economic group that a possible entry of clear tv to the video business in Mexico can increase competition in a sector that is heavily fought for mega cable, Dish, total play and the various brands of Televisa Group, but in the opinion of América Móvil today it is “in deterioration” due to a slowdown in investments and a continuous rise in prices there.

These directors, the senior staff of América Móvil, tried to clarify a little in this way the versions that were published in a coordinated manner this Monday in the press and that the AT&T company would be willing to leave Mexico, if the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) delivers a pay television concession to Claro TV, and whose spokespersons in the press also accused Telmex/Telcel of being the operators with the least investment in Mexico, in proportion to the income they generate annually.

Carlos Slim Domit denied these statements and recalled that AT&T landed in Mexico, taking advantage of the voice interconnection regulatory policy that until recently established a payment of zero pesos for Telcel’s competitors. That regulatory policy, dubbed “zero tariff”, was struck down in the Supreme Court by Telcel.

“AT&T was our partner for 25 years and at that time it supported the non-preponderance, but it preferred to compete against us and took advantage of a convenient regulation and did not leave any of the directors that were before,” said the head of América Móvil.

“AT&T brought in new directors and appointed mediocre officials who, instead of serving their infrastructure, customers and market, have focused better on dealing with regulators and the media with arguments that justify their incapacity, protecting their inefficiencies. For this reason, both they and Telefónica are leaving many countries”, added Carlos Slim.

América Móvil promised this morning that if it gets authorization to market pay television in Mexico, it will do so “from scratch”. In this way, the company wanted to stop the versions of the same telecommunications industry that once the concession is obtained, it will buy from a third operator, for example the Dish satellite television system.

“The history of América Móvil is a history of investment, that is why we are going from scratch (…) We will invest 8,000 million pesos initially and in addition to the committed investment (of Telcel and Telmex)”.

If so, the América Móvil group will be raising its investment promise presented in 2018 to the then government of Enrique Peña Nieto by 33%, after the Secretary of Communications and Transportation that year learned of an investment promise of 6,029 million pesos, if the government gave Claro TV the needed concession.

The 8,000 million pesos promised now for Mexico with Claro TV, 400 million dollars at the exchange rate, would represent 55% of what AMX invested a year ago in the purchase and sale of Nextel Brazil and more than 70% of its recent investments in Central America.

“There will be an investment in technology, with high-speed fiber optics, and it will bring coverage and extend the market to other providers. There will be balance and the final decision is up to the IFT”, said Carlos Slim.