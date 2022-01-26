all the news of the latest version

WhatsApp users on iPhone will soon receive a number of new features. The latest version of the app (22.2.75) arrives with several of the functions that had been beta tested for months. These are improvements in the recording of voice messages, notifications with profile images and compatibility with the Focus mode of iOS 15.

WhatsApp and its new features

Until now, WhatsApp only allowed you to record voice messages once, so if you had to interrupt what was being said, there was no other option than to start recording from scratch or record more than one message. However, this will change with the new pause and resume feature.





“You can now pause and resume while recording voice messages. Try it out by swiping up to keep a recording and then tapping the ‘pause and ‘resume’ buttons,” the company explains in its iOS app description of the feature, which has been in testing since October.





In relation to the exclusive news of iOS 15, there is the compatibility with the Concentration mode. This is an Apple feature that allows you to customize when you receive alerts and notifications from apps to avoid interruptions. Now that WhatsApp is supported, you can allow only specific contact notifications to sound in the various modes offered by the function.





There are also more improvements in notifications. As WhatsApp explains, these will show photos of contacts or groups. Additionally, Siri can be asked to announce them through the AirPods and, thanks to the summary mode, they can all be sent to the notification center and only see direct messages.

While WhatsApp version 22.2.75 is now available for download from the App Store, it may take some time for new features to reach all users. The company notes that they will be deployed “over the next few weeks.”

