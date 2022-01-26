All a godmother! A famous actress thanks Ariana Grande for her good streak

U.S. – Ariana Grande would be responsible for reviving the career of the actress Jennifer Coolidge. The comedic actress said the pop star helped people remember her when she imitated her on a TV show. Let’s remember that the singer invited Jennifer to participate in her video “Thank u Next”.

For Coolidge it was a whole string of good times that happened to him so he could come back. Before that, the actress herself said that she did not have many projects in the pipeline and that everything looked bad. Then Ariana imitated her on the show Jimmy Fallon making people remember Jennifer’s good times on television. That made everything start to work fine again.

In the same program where Ariana Grande was introduced, Jennifer was able to comment on her entire story back to the big screen. It seems that Coolidge spoke with the singer to let her know how much she liked her imitation, and she never imagined that Grande would write back and end up inviting her to her new video clip. Without a doubt, the singer loves being surrounded by her favorite actors.

After that, Jennifer has managed to land various roles such as Tanya McQuoid in the series “white lotus” from HBO. For which she has garnered nominations for the Golden Globes, and he has certainly taken a big step. She now finds it hard to believe that she was about to not be part of the cast, since she was not totally convinced with the role. Good thing she decided to keep the place.

The good thing is that the director, Mike White, realized the actress’s doubts and decided to give her the push she needed. Without a doubt, Jennifer could not be more grateful for it and for the chance she gave her. Ariana Grande Thanks to your fanaticism. The singer’s influences clearly know no bounds.



