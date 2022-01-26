Aliens? A strange object in space emits radio waves every 18 minutes | News from Mexico

LONDON.-A mysterious object in space is pulsating in a way that astronomers they had never seen before.

They think it could be neutron star or a white dwarf (collapsed cores of stars) with an ultra-strong magnetic field, also known as magnetize.

Natasha Hurley-Walker from Curtin University in Perth, Australia, and colleagues found this object using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA), a radio telescope in Australia.

After detecting a barrage of radio waves that seemed to appear and then disappear, they searched archival data taken by the MWA in early 2018 and found 71 more pulses.

With each pulse, the object, called GLEAM-X J162759.5-523504.3 and located about 4,000 light-years away, released huge amounts of energy.

“The brightness here is really crazy, very, very, very extreme,” Hurley-Walker told a news conference. “We didn’t expect to find something so bright.”

His team was mapping the radio waves in the universe when they met the potential ‘magnetize‘.

“This object appeared and disappeared for a few hours during our observations,” he said.

“That was completely unexpected. It was a bit creepy for an astronomer because there’s nothing known in the sky that does that.”

“And it’s actually quite close to us, about 4 thousand light years away. It’s in our galactic backyard.”

It beat with a regular rhythm, glowing for 30 to 60 seconds once every 18.18 minutes.

Nothing with a rhythm similar to this has been found before: Most flickering radio objects in the sky pulse much faster, brightening and disappearing again within seconds.

“No one really thought to look for objects on this time scale because we couldn’t think of any mechanism that would produce them, and yet they exist,” said Hurley-Walker.

The pulsation indicates that the object is probably spinningand other measurements of its lumen suggest that it must have a powerful magnetic field.

They rule out being aliens

This led the researchers to suspect that it might be a magnetar, a type of neutron star with a particularly strong magnetic field, but it’s not clear how a magnetar can spin so slowly and shine so brightly.

“I was worried it was aliens, but… it’s over a very wide range of frequencies, and that means it must be a natural processit’s not an artificial signal,” Hurley-Walker said.

She and her colleagues are now looking for more objects like this so we can find out what they are.