Alex Rodríguez is playing in the field after the separation of Jennifer López

Alex Rodríguez hopes to find love again after his split from Jennifer Lopez, but in the meantime he enjoys the single life.

“He’s out on the pitch looking for someone he can eventually have a serious, committed relationship with,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He would love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he just hasn’t met her yet. … At the moment he is single and he is having fun.”

However, finding “The One” can be difficult when you’re in the public eye. “It’s not easy for him to date in the spotlight,” says the source.

On Sunday, January 23, Rodriguez, 46, was seen cheering on the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin alongside fitness competitor Kat Padgett. Though his departure sparked dating rumors, a source tells us the A-Rod Corp founder has “just been hanging out” with the 25-year-old Dallas native.[They’re] keeping it casual. It’s not tied to anyone specific,” the source explains. “He can be quite charming.”

The former New York Yankee began dating Lopez, 52, in 2017 and the couple announced their engagement two years later. After postponing their wedding due to the pandemic, they confirmed that they had ended their engagement in April 2021.

“We have come to realize that we are better as friends and hope to continue to be so,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We want the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In the months after the split, a source told us the businessman was focusing on himself, his business and his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “He is doing well and is surrounded by his friends and family,” the source noted in May 2021. “They keep him happy and motivate him to be more successful. He cares a lot about his job, his family, and improving himself.”

Rodriguez echoed those sentiments in August 2021, telling Entertainment Tonight that she was “waiting” after the breakup. “I had five years of an amazing life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned a lot,” the Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner said at the time. “And now we have an opportunity to take that and go ahead and say, ‘You know what? We are very grateful for the last five years, how can we improve the next five years thanks to the lessons learned?’”

Lopez, meanwhile, was reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. They went public with their romance in July 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a new couple at the premiere of their film The Last Duel in September of that year.