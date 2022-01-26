‘Against Mexico it is a war on the pitch’

Jamaica life is played in Octagonal this Thursday against Mexico. The goalkeeper of the ‘Reggae Boyz’, Amal Knight, assured that they will focus on asserting their location beyond the fact that the Tricolor be the rival in turn, since they know that the future of the tie towards qatar.

“We can’t focus on Mexico, we have to focus on Jamaica and that’s the most important thing. If Mexico doesn’t get a result, they will be under pressure. But if Jamaica doesn’t get a result, we’ll also be under pressure.

“It’s a war on the pitch and at the end of the day I just want Jamaica to get the three points because that will put us back to giving a final push in the remainder of the qualifiers. So if we get three points, that should give us a bit of a boost for the rest of the games in the qualifiers,” the goalkeeper explained in words to TUDN.

The Caribbean squad is currently in sixth place in the race for a ticket to the World Cup with seven points, so if they want to stay in contention it is necessary to hit those led by Gerardo Martino.

“When we played the last qualifying game, I think we had five thousand fans that were in the stadium. It gave us a bit of a boost.

“I saw some of the guys begging the government that we need fans, we need the support and we need the fans and because like I said it’s the last series of games. It really was very welcoming for the fans to be in the stadium and the guys felt that energy,” Knight concluded.

