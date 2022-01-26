After Doom, Rampage and Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson is making another video game movie

Dwayne Johnson has been a constant presence in Hollywood for over two decades, appearing in a handful of video game movies in that time. In addition to headlining film adaptations of Condemn Y RampageThe Rock was also part of the cast of the most recent Jumanji films, where the delivery system for the title world evolved from a board game to a video game. Now Johnson has announced that he has another video game movie on the way.

So what is the next project we can add to the list of upcoming Dwayne Johnson movies? Well, for now, the WWE Champion is keeping quiet about which game is being made into a movie, but he had this to say to The Men’s Diary when asked if he had any plans to bring video game characters to the big screen: :

I can’t tell you what particular game we’re making, but there will be an announcement this year. We are going to bring to the screen one of the biggest and baddest games, one that I have played for years. I am very excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’ll do the right thing with our gamer friends, but really we’re just going to make a great movie.

