After Doom, Rampage and Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson is making another video game movie

Dwayne Johnson has been a constant presence in Hollywood for over two decades, appearing in a handful of video game movies in that time. In addition to headlining film adaptations of Condemn Y RampageThe Rock was also part of the cast of the most recent Jumanji films, where the delivery system for the title world evolved from a board game to a video game. Now Johnson has announced that he has another video game movie on the way.

So what is the next project we can add to the list of upcoming Dwayne Johnson movies? Well, for now, the WWE Champion is keeping quiet about which game is being made into a movie, but he had this to say to The Men’s Diary when asked if he had any plans to bring video game characters to the big screen: :

I can’t tell you what particular game we’re making, but there will be an announcement this year. We are going to bring to the screen one of the biggest and baddest games, one that I have played for years. I am very excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’ll do the right thing with our gamer friends, but really we’re just going to make a great movie.

That’s not much to work with, though Dwayne Johnson’s mention of playing this video game for “years” means we can rule out any recent releases. Still, describing the game as “rough” hardly narrows the field of candidates. Are we talking about a modern game that has been waiting for a long time to become a movie, like Gears of war (which Dave Bautista was linked to as of 2019)? Or maybe along the lines of RampageJohnson refers to an arcade game he used to play when he was younger, like space invaders.

We’ll know the answer sometime later this year, assuming something doesn’t happen that requires Dwayne Johnson to delay the announcement. Let’s hope Johnson and whoever is attached to the project have better luck with this than they did with the one in 2005. Condemnwhich was ridiculed by critics and even mocked by The Rock in 2018. That’s the same year. Rampage was released and, as well as receiving a more mixed critical reception, grossed around $428 million worldwide. as for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Y Jumanji: The Next Levelboth films were critical and commercial successes, and Jumanji 4 it is still in development.

This mystery project is one of many video game movie adaptations on the way. Next month will see the release of Tom Holland-led Unexplored, and in April, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will reunite us with Ben Schwartz’s version of the super-fast mammal and introduce us to Idris Elba’s version of Knuckles. Other upcoming video game movies include Super Mario Bros., borderlands Y Minecraft. it also seems mortal kombat 2 could be joining, though there has yet to be an official announcement on the sequel’s trailer.

Returning to Dwayne Johnson, he can be seen playing Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe starting July 29, as well as Krypto the Superdog in DC League of Super Pets In May. News has also broken that he will team up with Chris Evans in one redhis action film set at Christmas.