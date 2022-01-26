Adele could be hurting her vocal cords

The problems of vocal chords they hounded Adele for years and prevented her from performing. Now, they advise her to invest in good equipment to protect her iconic voice in tip-top condition, as the dry heat around her £30m Las Vegas residence could be a threat.

“Of course dry weather can damage the vocal cords. Not only that, but the dust that living in the desert means. The one that is seen and the one that is not seen. This constant aspiration dries out the respiratory system and mobilizes the cilia, which have structures similar to tiny hairs,” explains Iris Rodríguez (MN 64010), laryngologist and founding member of the Sociedad Argentina de la Voz. “The vocal cords dehydrate,” she summarizes.

Joe Elliott, leader of Def Leppard, gave him some advice based on his experience. The 62-year-old lived at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2019, and said the lack of humidity in the desert had a adverse effect in his voice.

“I had to fill my bathroom with boiling water every night and put kettles and humidifiers all over the place,” he acknowledged, complaining that the weather in Sin City was a “killer for singers.” “For God’s sake, get a humidifier for your room,” Joe pleaded with Adele.

The Nevada resort is one of the driest cities in the United States, and the parched atmosphere has previously affected other singers, including U2 frontman Bono and Jon Bon Jovi.

One voice and several treatments

Adele already had problems with her vocal cords over the years. She underwent surgery after suffering from a strained cord in 2011. After her 2017 concert tour, she had to cancel the show at Britain’s Wembley Stadium.

The singer was disappointed and so were her fans, but she had just seen a doctor and knew that it would be impossible to sing. Adele had already completed 121 performances of his world tour and there were only two dates left to finish the tour when he had to suspend everything.

The press release said: “I don’t even know how to start this. The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. Coming home with such an answer after so long away doing something I never thought I could achieve, but what I did has blown me away. But nevertheless, I have vocally wrestled both nights”.

The message continued: “I had to try much harder than normal. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat, especially last night. I went to see the doctor because my voice didn’t open up at all today and it turns out that I have damaged my vocal chords. And on medical advice, I just can’t perform over the weekend. To say that I am heartbroken is an understatement.”

The voice of the British was put to the test on more than one occasion. Reuters

How to care for your voice in a dry climate

Iris Rodríguez remembers some tips taken from the singer Céline Dion who also suffered from this type of weather. “During the day she drank a lot of water, she had a portable humidifier that accompanied her all the way to the place of the show and preheated her voice well in advance,” details the doctor.

Regarding the use of air conditioning, the specialist adds that, although it is necessary to cool closed spaces, it is important dose use in its proper measure.

“As a way of hydration, nebulizations must be done with natural or slightly warm physiological solution so that it does not reach the airways so cold. This will be really flattering for those who use their voice professionally, such as singers, teachers, radio and television hosts, announcers or whoever needs it”, suggests the expert.

