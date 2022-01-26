Actress Natalie Portman will help financially a French plant-based meat startup

La Vie will have financial support from the Israeli-American star.

A French startup is on a mission to produce the “holy grail” in the plant-based meat industry. And it has a luxury participant: the actress Natalie Portman will finance around 25 million euros.

This economic contribution will be made as an investment fund and the company, based in Paris, called La Vie will have a declared vegan in its treasury. While not pioneers in bringing plant-based bacon to market, the firm’s founders are banking on their success in mastering artificial pork fat..

In this regard, the word of the executive director and co-founder of the company, Nicolas Schweitzer, was immediate. “We are the only ones in the world today that have managed to develop a vegetable fat that is cooked, fried, infused and browned”.

After the bacon, the next step is to manufacture and sell the lardons. These pieces of meat and fat are also browned, but they are a little salty. This food received a C in France’s “Nutri-Score” food health rating.

All this is done because a large number of consumers seek to reduce or eliminate meat from their diets.. They do so for concerns including animal rights and the industry’s impact on the environment.

Founded in 2019, La Vie believes that conquering consumers through taste is the key to success. “After three years of research and 5,000 tests, we achieved the somewhat crazy challenge of reproducing the taste of pork”Schweitzer said.

Portman joined the French firm after testing its products in the United States. “It was by giving people a sample of our products that we managed to put together this extraordinary round of financing”Schweitzer commented. “Right away, investors said, ‘Oh yeah!’”.