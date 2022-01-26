Acapulco opens the doors to Djokovic, without vaccination obligation

Djokovic was removed from the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, for not being vaccinated, but he would have no problem traveling to Acapulco because the Mexican government does not restrict entry to the country to those who are not immunized and the tournament is governed by that

the serbian Novak Djokovicnumber one in world tennis, has the doors open to play in February, without the need to be vaccinated against covid-19the Acapulco Open, Announced this Tuesday Raul Zurutuzadirector of the ATP 500 tournament.

Zurutuza said that although they have not looked for Djokovicwill be welcome, like when he played in 2017.

Novak Djokovic in Acapulco in 2017 Getty Images

“Novak has his agenda. If he wants to come, the relationship is very good. I prefer it to be his decision, although I see it as complicated because a week later there will be the Davis Cup,” he said.

Djokovic was removed from the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, for not being vaccinated, but he would have no problem traveling to Acapulco because the Mexican government does not restrict entry to the country to those who are not immunized and the tournament is governed by that.

In his only participation in the Mexico Openin 2017, Djokovic was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Australian Nick Kyrgiosin one of the most striking notes of the tournament.

Zurutuza confirmed that the Russian Daniel Medvedevsecond in the world ranking, will be the first seed of the Mexican Tennis Openfrom February 21 to 26, in which the Spanish Rafael Nadal will seek his fourth title.

“Whatever is said about Rafa is unnecessary, yesterday he beat Dennis Shapovalov and he is already in the semifinals of the Australian Open; he is coming back in an impressive way and will look for his fourth title in Acapulco”, said Zurutuza.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

The Open will have five of the eight best players in the world, Medvedev, number two, the German Alexander Zverev (3), the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Nadal (5) and the Italian Marco Berrettini (7).

In addition, other top-level players were confirmed in the main draw, including the British cameron norrie (12) and the Spanish Pablo Carreno Bustatwenty-first in the world, and Carlos Alcarazthirty-first.

Last year he won the Open alexander zverevdefeating 6-4, 7-6(3) to Stefanos Tsitsipas.