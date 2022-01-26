Aaron Rodgers links his decision to stay with the Packers to that of Davante Adams

Rodgers assures that he will not take long to make a decision about 2022, since he understands that there are other people who are waiting for theirs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could not only be a package deal, but the moment they both decide to stay with the Green Bay Packers could happen almost simultaneously.

While Rodgers originally said he would likely have a decision by the time free agency starts, which is March 16, he did offer the possibility that it would be even sooner.

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers became the Packers’ main offensive duo Getty

If the Packers are going to use the franchise tag on Adams, they could do so as early as Feb. 22, but no later than March 8. Rodgers has already said he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild and probably considers anything without Adams to be just that. And the same goes for Adams: He almost certainly would rather explore his options if Rodgers doesn’t sign with the Packers.

“I would like to be respectful of the organization,” Rodgers said Tuesday in The Pat McAfee Show. “A decision that will come will obviously be Davante and his future with the team. There’s still this thing called a franchise tag, which I don’t think ’17’ wants.

“I think there should be enough time to make a decision by then. I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but I want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have to make decisions about their own future. To drag him past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that’s 100 percent not going to happen.”

There are also salary cap implications to consider. The Packers are $44.8 million over their projected salary cap for the 2022 season, and that’s without Adams. The franchise tag for a catcher will be close to $20 million. Teams must be capped with their top 51 players by 4 pm ET on March 16.

Rodgers gave few, if any, clues as to where he’s leaning for the 2022 season. He noted on Tuesday’s show that almost everything is on the table: staying in Green Bay, a trade request and retirement. He knows that free agency is not an option. because he still has another year left on his contract, and he said he wouldn’t stay out for a season and then come back.

“I have no desire to do that; that doesn’t make sense,” Rodgers stressed.

Coach matt lafleur reported Monday that he met with Rodgers as part of the process after the season. It is not known if Rodgers met with the general manager Brian Gutekunst or with the team president Mark Murphybut Rodgers was still in Green Bay until Tuesday.

“I feel like I’m in a good relationship with the Packers, in a really good place, especially with Brian and the way our friendship and trust has grown, with whom it would be a simple conversation and whatever comes out of the conversation would move forward,” Rodgers said. . “There’s not going to be a weird showdown, a war of silence or anything. Brian and I have had good conversations all year, and when it comes time to make a decision, we’ll have a conversation and that will be it. It won’t be a long process.” and prolonged”.

Rodgers skipped the entire offseason schedule last year and suggested that if he were to return for another season, he’d rather skip most of it again.

Upon his return to the Packers last July, he admitted that not participating in the offseason program last year offered a hint of what retirement would feel like, though he continued with his regular workouts and training sessions as if he were going to play.

“I’m not afraid of retirement”Rodgers explained Tuesday. “I felt that during the offseason, so there’s no fear about it. The uncertainty isn’t unsettling at all. It’s almost exciting to think about what life will be like in the future.”

In addition to his meetings with LaFleur and Gutekunst, he said he will also check in with “friends and loved ones and former teammates who have moved on and current teammates who are still playing.”

And in the end, it will come down to this:

“I think it’s going to be a lot of intuition and a lot of feeling. You have to imagine yourself in those situations because I don’t want to be sitting there through the season thinking, ‘Man, I probably should have retired; or, ‘God, I should be playing right now.’

“I think it’s just trusting that I’ll know exactly what to do. Once you make a decision, that’s the decision and you move on. Until you reach that certainty, you don’t make a decision. There is also a time frame for this because I understand that my decision affects several other people’s decisions. I want to be very sensitive to thatSo I’ll definitely make a decision sooner rather than later.”