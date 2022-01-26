a very sporty edition that will premiere with Batman

Nissan takes advantage of the upcoming release of the latest Batman movie to promote the new Nissan Juke Kiiro.

From the alliance between the Japanese manufacturer and Warner Bros, just introduced nissan juke kiiro, a version of the SUV that will accompany the expectation campaign of the most recent installment of Batman, which will be released worldwide on March 4.

Although there is no direct relationship between the comic superhero and the Juke Kiiro concept, they will be seen appearing together in movie theaters, social networks and billboards. The model is a special edition that will only be limited to 200 units in Europe.

This is not the first time Nissan has collaborated with the entertainment company for the batman promotion, because in 2012 when the movie “The Dark Knight Rises” was released, Juke launched a Nismo special edition in the gloomy style of the defender of Gotham City.

Nissan Juke Kiiro: ‘yellow’ edition

The new sporty aesthetic model is especially characterized by the details and inserts in lemon yellow that were applied both on the outside and inside. Its name basically describes everything, because “Kiiro” translates “yellow” from Japanese.

On the outside the body was painted in the color katana gray, combining with yellow appliqués on the front bumper, rear bumper and side skirts. At the edge of the roof a special graphics with the name “Kiiro” on the C-pillar.

Also add alloy wheels 19-inch in black, and the brand emblem features a darkened finish. On board, the same sporty concept is adapted with a leather-wrapped front panel, door panels and center console and an 8-inch touch screen.

The version badge will also be a unique decorative piece in the cabin. Meanwhile its propulsion system is equipped with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 114 hp and 200 Nm connected to a Manual gearbox or automatic as an option.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



