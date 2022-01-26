A Titanic actor receives royalties after 25 years of the film’s release | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Directed by James Cameron and released in 1997, ‘Titanic’ became a film classic for being among the highest-grossing films in history and, due to its success, launched Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet.

25 years after the premiere of the film, ‘Titanic’ continues to be a benchmark in cinema and appearing on family television screens to remember its legacy.

Although DiCaprio and Winslet forged a successful career in Hollywood, they are still remembered for the characters of Jack and Rose. Just like them, there is an actor who still lives in the memory of ‘Titanic’ and even receives money for having participated in the film.

The boy from Titanic who receives money 25 years after launch

In the sequence in which the musicians play a last piece, the film shows fragments of the ship’s crew resigning themselves to the tragedy and saying goodbye to the loved ones with whom they were traveling.

In one of those cuts, a child appears who is a secondary character and does not even have a name as a character, but was credited as “little Irish boy”, who also appears in other moments of the film and was traveling in third class of the ship.

The “little Irish boy” was played by Reece Thompson when he was 5 years old and retired from acting to work as a marketing director for a ski and snowboard company.

In an interview with Business Insider, Thompson said she landed the role after winning a talent agency contest as a child model. One of the agents offered Thompson’s mother two options: appear in a commercial for a gas station or a small character in a major movie.

At the time, Thompson’s mother did not know how successful ‘Titanic’ would be and the commercial was a “tempting offer” because they would pay her well for three hours of filming; however, he decided to take a risk and cast the character on tape.

“It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in history, so it’s pretty bizarre in hindsight. My mom said, ‘Let’s do it, it’ll be cool. Even if the movie sucks, we’ll see.’ He obviously ended up blowing up, so it wasn’t a bad decision on his part,” Reece Thompson said in the interview.

Thompson doesn’t remember any details of the audition or the production, as he was young, but he said he had trouble imitating the Irish accent the character required.

How much money did you receive for your participation in ‘Titanic’?

In addition to the anecdote of having participated in ‘Titanic’, Thompson received $30,000 dollars which, according to his story, was invested in his education and personal expenses while he was growing up; however, it was not the only thing he received for playing the little Irish boy.

Because of the contract Reece’s mother signed at the time, the $30,000 payment was just the beginning of a lifetime of receiving checks for movie royalties. When released on VHS or DVD, if a pay channel buys the rights or the film reaches a streaming service, ‘Titanic’ generates royalties that go to the actors who lent their image in 1997, depending on the type of contractual agreement that arrived with the producer.

Royalties vary depending on the impact of the film. According to Thompson, the checks he received the first few years after the release were in the “few thousand” amounts that decreased over time, but peaked with the Blu-ray releases or the 2012 20th anniversary re-release.

Thompson receives quarterly royalties that don’t make him as much money as he did in the late 1990s, but he charges between $200 and $300 a year.

“It’s weird because I don’t have it in mind anymore. It’s not like ‘when am I going to get another ‘Titanic’ check?’ When it happens I say ‘cool, extra $100’. I hope they keep showing it a lot because that means more money for me,” said Reece Thompson.