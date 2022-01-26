A study shows that the supposed lakes of water on Mars are a ‘mirage’ and reduces them to dry rocks

The “liquid” detected in 2018 under the south pole of Mars is probably not only not water, but also not as liquid as researchers first thought. According to a statement issued by the University of Texas at Austin on Monday, it is a mirage, since the reflections perceived by the radar are the same as those returned by the volcanic plains distributed throughout the surface of the red planet.

Some volcanic rocks hidden under the ice cap, which can be seen in the photographs of this Martian region, are a most plausible explanation for what looked like a system of subglacial lakes. The initial discovery was already in doubt, when the calculations carried out for the thermal conditions of that pole left little probability for the water, even very salty, to remain in a liquid state.

“For water to stay this close to the surface requires both a very salty environment and an intense local source of heat, but this does not match what we know of that region,” said US planetary scientist Cyril Grima, the lead author of the study published Jan. 24 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

The south pole mirage dissolved when Grima added an imaginary layer of ice which covered, within a model, the entire planet. The virtual ice showed how radars would see different Martian terrain beneath this layer, something that allowed scientists to compare the features of the entire planet with those hidden by the polar ice cap. The bright reflections would be the same as those seen at the south pole, but scattered at all latitudes, according to Grima.

Nails iron-rich lavas, turned into rocks, the mineral deposits in dry river beds, among other options, are the scenarios that could explain the reflections that in 2018 were interpreted in the wrong way. On Earth, radars appreciate these types of terrain in a similar way, according to the study.

Despite this review, Grima does not rule out that there is a lot of water ice on Mars, even at the same poles, but inside the cap. His mapping, whose authorship he shares with the French geophysicist Jérémie Mouginot, from Grenoble, is based on 3 years of scanning the surface of the red planet by MARSIS, a tool on board the Mars Express orbiter of the European Space Agency (ESA).

