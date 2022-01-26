A security flaw allows you to buy cheap NFTs

It seems that a platform has suffered a security flaw that has allowed to buy cheap NFTsthat is, users have been able to acquire NFTs below the price they would have at that time in the market and then sell them at higher prices.

This vulnerability has been exploited to resell NFTs and have high profits and the NFTs affected by this fact have been the Bored Ape Yacht Club, which are some of the famous monkeys, and also some of the Cool Cats collection, Cyberkongz and some more. At least several people would have made a lot of money taking advantage of this bug

The problem lies in the change of assets from OpenSea wallets to other wallets without having previously canceled the NFTs lists created, lListed old states that would be accessible through different tools according to Twitter user ginotheghost.eth, hence the importance of removing them before the transfer of NFTs.

And that those listings would be stored in the OpenSea API so that they would be precisely visible or accessible as we mentioned.

The security flaw or bug that resided in the OpenSea platform (although it might not be the only one affected), one of the most important to sell NFTs, allowed the buy NFTs with old and cheaper pricessince this type of non-fungible token appreciates in value the more time passes.

The platform that has the bug would have already been aware of the incident and would be beginning to apply different solutions, for example, it has reduced the duration of those active listings and the duration goes from 6 months to only 1 month, after that time they will expire.

Users could access services such as https://orders.rarible.com to see if they see those old listings are still active, while as a solution to be safe and avoid this type of situation lor is it better to transfer your NFTs to a different wallet.

Besides, those affected would already be being contacted by OpenSea with the aim of reimbursing them the money. Probably this kind of bugs that allow you to buy cheaper NFTs with a lower price than it would correspond to, it will not happen again.

