A Quiet Place spin-off release date pushed back to late 2023

It’s a bad week for blockbuster fans everywhere. Shortly after announcing that Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 would each be pushed back a year, Paramount Pictures has unveiled a list of upcoming films that have also changed their release dates. One of those movies is the untitled installment A Quiet Place, which was previously scheduled for release on March 31, 2023.

The change in release dates comes amid the uncertainty of box office results now that the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, once again threatens to put the planet in alert mode due to the increasing number of cases each day. The third chapter of the story has been delayed for six months and will now be released on September 22, 2023.

With no official title or synopsis, we can now rest assured that Paramount will be keeping quiet when it comes to details of the spin-off movie for a while longer. The fact that it’s labeled as a spin-off suggests that the story won’t follow Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children for a third time, but we’ve yet to find out if the family of survivors will be a part of the next story.

This is not the first time that the A Quiet Place franchise has been affected by the pandemic. In 2020, A Quiet Place II was supposed to hit theaters in March, which was the month that Covid-19 started to spread around the world. The film was finally released over a year later, in May 2021, to critical acclaim and an astonishing box office result: it grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and the sequel set a record for the biggest opening during the run. pandemic. However, if fans of the horror franchise and Paramount want to see a similar result for future installments, there seems to be no choice but to wait.

The untitled spin-off of A Quiet Place will (hopefully) be released on September 22, 2023.