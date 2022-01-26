“A quiet place 3”: this would be the third installment of the saga of post-apocalyptic films

In a world invaded and devastated by deadly sound-guided aliens, Evelyn and Lee Abbott survive with their children on an isolated farm in the woods, immersed in the deepest silence. As long as they don’t make any noise, they’ll be safe. (Trailer for “A Quiet Place 2”)

John Krasinski Y Paramount Pictures confirmed the new production based on an original idea by Krasinskibut this time it will be written by Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter) and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig). This film will be part of the franchise that premiered in April 2018. In some media it has been indicated that it will be a spin-off, but this has not been confirmed. Nor has it been ruled out that it could be the third part of the saga, since the title they are handling is a quiet place 3.

Krasinski He has said that he sees a trilogy as the most natural progression of this story and it could be the best way to explore each of its characters, without leaving aside that terrifying world that surrounds them. british actress Emily Blunt has starred in the first two installments of this saga playing Evelyn Abbott, and with her has also been Krasinski in the role of Lee Abbott.

The end of a quiet place 2 He left the doors open for a future film that would resolve some of those doubts that the followers of this story have. In the shots of the second film, you can see when the Abbott part ways in the middle of the story, exactly when scold (Millicent Simmonds) goes in search of the origin of a radio broadcast and drags with it Emmett (Cillian Murphy). Evelyn stays in his shelter with Marcus (Noah Jupe) and the newborn baby, but he will have to go to a pharmacy to get medicine and a visit from a child creates tense moments.

The end of “A Quiet Place 2” left the doors open for a future film that would resolve some of those doubts that the followers of this story have. (Courtesy photo)

At the end of that second feature film and despite the numerous obstacles, the protagonists defeat their extraterrestrial enemies. scold manages to transmit the sound that paralyzes them through a radio station and Marcus uses that transmission to protect his mother. In this sequel it is revealed that the creatures do not know how to swim and for this reason the islands are very safe places.

The story that can unfold a quiet place 3 it’s probably about scold Y Emmett returning to the shelter to look for the rest of the group, and how there they begin to help other people nearby. From then on, they would share the knowledge to defeat the creatures that stalk them.

Emily Blunt has starred in the first two installments of this saga. (Courtesy photo)

In March of last year, John Krasinski gave an interview to Collider. There he talked about his possible plans for the franchise, and above all he left some clues of what could be seen in a third installment of the saga.

“It’s interesting, I hadn’t really thought about a second part when I was doing the first one. However, I did have questions while I was shooting it over those campfires in the distance that you see in the first one. I always thought they were flashy, and he was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could explore where those fires lead? Who is on the other side of them?’ But I never thought there would be a sequel. So when I started writing it, I started thinking about that fire and my brain started to wander about different questions, about what they will mean later and I started writing notes in case I could prepare for a third installment.

