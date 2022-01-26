A photograph raises rumors of Ariana Grande’s pregnancy

Last Sunday, January 23, a strong rumor began to circulate about the alleged pregnancy from Ariana Grande on social networks, especially on Twitter.

A few hours later, users showed an image of Ariana Big, in profile before a mirror, with a visibly pronounced curve. This, supposedly, she shared on her Instagram profile. However, it has not yet been confirmed if it is a Photoshop or a hoax.

Neither Big nor her husband, dalton GomezThey have given no statement in this regard.

The image of Ariana Grande that circulates on Twitter that makes one suspect that she is pregnant. (Photo: Twitter).

The artist surprised her followers at Christmas by closing her Twitter account, without explaining the reasons. The couple married in 2021.

Ariana Grande She has been recognized with two Grammy Awards and countless lifetime achievement awards in music. His melodies are known worldwide. Her voice and musical style have been compared to that of María Carey.

She is currently one of the people with the most followers on Instagram (292 million). In 2016, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Her participation in the cinema and her beginnings as a businesswoman

The singer, musically speaking, has not been as active as ever. However, his appearance in the controversial Netflix movie has been highly commented on. Don’t look up. In her, Big she also plays a singer.

In addition, in November she launched “REM Beauty”, her own makeup line.

“I had this vision for my line and it ended up being exactly what I had dreamed of. It feels so honest and so true to me.” He pointed out in an interview with an American media.

In addition, she declared herself a fan of science fiction, vintage and space, so she transferred this to her products.

“I wanted to make sure everything looked like a prop from Star Trek or Black Mirror or something, because I wanted to treat it like an Apple, Tesla situation. I didn’t want it to just look like makeup.”, he remarked.