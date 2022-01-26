A new Xbox franchise would be remastered in the style of Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection hit the market in 2014 not only as a compilation of the Halo series, it included an extraordinary work of remastering its first two deliveries in what became known as Halo 1 and Halo 2 Anniversary Edition and, according to the latest rumors, a new Xbox franchise would follow in the same footsteps. That is to say, a classic Xbox saga would soon have a remastered collection.

This rumor comes from the Xbox Era podcast, where sphesal nick suggests that a new Xbox franchise will soon get the same treatment as Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This leaker is well known in the Xbox community. and in the past it has successfully advanced some of the brand’s next movements, although at the moment there is nothing firm or reveals what that franchise may be.

The first hypotheses suggest it could be the Gears of War or Fable series, considering that the latter has a new game announced on the horizon and it would be a splendid way to recover the original trilogy from LionHead Studios so that players who could not enjoy it at the time reach the next game knowing its universe. Although in its day it also had Fable Anniversary Edition which slightly improved the first game in the series.

In the case of Gears of War, The Coalition has already released Gears of War Ultimate Edition, a remastering of the original game from Epic Games, it would not be a far-fetched idea to see the entire series of Marcus Fénix and company remastered in the future. At least the original trilogy.

For now, the only thing to do is wait for official signing news. Until now, Xbox has not been very given to making remasters of its franchisesbut that could be close to changing, according to these statements.