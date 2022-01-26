A new Kirby game for Nintendo Switch could be coming very soon

Do not stop the party.

There are things in life that sometimes we twist more than necessary. Either we give it too much thought or even overload it. However, if there is one thing clear about success, it is that often, less is more. Yes, it sounds paradoxical, but that rule is often met. And if not, just think of one of the most popular and beloved Nintendo mascots in its entire history. Of course, we are talking about Kirby, the most popular pink ball of all time. And it is that, knowing that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will arrive on Nintendo Switch this March 25, it begins to sound another possible game for our pink hero.

And this time the rumors are not coming from unverifiable sources of industry insiders. Quite the contrary, since is the Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream the one that drops that in the next month, where they will give a lot of new information about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, there will also be details about a new title that has not yet been announced. Taking into account that Nintendo has started celebrating Kirby’s 30th anniversary, it would not be surprising that this new announcement is from this same franchise. Below we show the text translated by Twitter user Dededaio.

“New issue will release it on Monday, February 21.

In addition to detailed news about Kirby and The Forgotten Land, we’ve also included a new game that we didn’t expect! I have a feeling that a new I have a feeling that a new title will be announced”

In summary: next month a new title will be announced for sure. Now doubts arise about the title that will be. There are many ballots for be another kirby, either in the form of a new title or a port / remake / remaster for Nintendo Switch of some installment, or a collection of Kirby titles that were successful in the past. There are many possibilities that, at the moment, cannot be resolved.

Other options

It is also possible that this great announcement is not from Kirby and that it will be starred by another important Nintendo franchise, since, as of the first semester, there are still many doubts with the new titles that, unannounced, would come to cover the second half. of the Nintendo calendar in 2022. We have already heard rumors about Mario or Donkey Kong, among others, in the last year.

It should also be remembered that there are some titles already announced but that do not yet have an exact date. For example, except for surprise, we know that Bayonetta 3, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Splatoon 3 will arrive in 2022. We have also had no news of the announced Metroid Prime 4 for a long time, but at the moment it does not look like that we are going to know more about this new adventure of Samus.

