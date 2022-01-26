97 students of the Bachelor of Medicine conclude their degree

UNISON students from the 2016-2021 period received their endorsement as professionals.

Let’s never forget the scientific part of the profession, let’s be doctors with compassion and let’s not leave aside the humanistic and artistic area, because let’s remember that a good doctor treats the disease, but a great doctor treats the patient, assured Kevin José Cornejo Camacho, a graduate of the Bachelor of Medicine from the University of Sonora.

At the Award Ceremony for the Conclusion of Studies of the XVII Generation, period 2016-2021, the young university student expressed an emotional message on behalf of 97 graduates who successfully completed their studies as established by the academic program of Medicine.

He pointed out that medicine is a profession of service, because it is there to help people in their moments of greatest need, for this reason he exhorted them to continue their professional life with a spirit of service and in each action to apply the knowledge that was acquired in the university classrooms.

This is the peak moment of our university studies, and we are just a few days away from starting social service, where we will test our skills and knowledge once again, only now with greater difficulties and also more responsibility, he added.

He also wished them the greatest of successes and encouraged them to feel confident in themselves and their actions, since they have already become aware of how much society needs well-prepared doctors. Let’s do our part by representing the University of Sonora with pride, he said.

“I would like to thank our teachers, friends, and especially our families, who have supported us from the beginning of this adventure, have been in our worst and best moments, this achievement is not only for us, but also for them”, He said.

A special moment of the graduation ceremony was when a special recognition was given by the alma mater to Kevin José Cornejo Camacho for having obtained the highest average of his generational cut and not having failed any subject during ordinary evaluations during his studies. School trajectory.

Luz María Durán Moreno, vice-rector of the Central Regional Unit, congratulated the graduates today for their perseverance and effort they made day after day, in each subject studied to carry out the learning activities, for the dedication and commitment in the comprehensive training events that our alma mater put at your disposal.

He affirmed that the primary objective of the substantial work of the University is to train competent professionals to perform in the practice of general medicine, with the technical quality and professional ethics necessary to promote and foster the rehabilitation of health, at the individual, family and community levels. community.

“Completing university studies is one more step in their lives, in their professional training. For us, it means that we contribute to the training of honest and upright professionals, with respect for diversity, with a sense of social responsibility that current times demand of us, caring, sensitive people, respectful of the environment and of the equality of all”. Held.

Likewise, Sergio Trujillo López, academic of the Bachelor of Medicine and godfather of the generation, offered some farewell words, which reminded us of the first days of classes of the 2016-2021 generation and over the years how they were acquiring trust and love. by profession, to the point of completing his studies in the midst of a pandemic that changed the world’s lifestyle.

“You will not let me lie, I can safely say that I saw you grow, just as you were part of the growth of our school, with confidence, I can say that you are capable of overcoming yourself, just as I can assure you that each one has different abilities, each one it is good in different aspects of medicine”, he highlighted.

Trujillo López stressed that today’s doctor is required more humanity, tact and understanding, but, above all, more responsibility is required.

Also present at the Study Completion Recognition Ceremony were Andrea Guadalupe Zavala Reyna, deputy director of School Services; María Esther Orozco García, coordinator of Social Service in the Division of Biological and Health Sciences and Jorge Isaac Cardoza Amador, head of the Department of Medicine and Health Sciences.

As special guests, Joel Enrique Espejel Blanco, secretary of the Vice-Rectory of the Central Regional Unit; Guillermo Hernández Chávez, coordinator of the Bachelor of Medicine program; Guillermo López Cervantes, coordinator of Medical Specialties; as well as Jesús Adriana Soto Guzmán and Armando Félix Báez, professors from the Department of Medicine and Health Sciences.