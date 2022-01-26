Julia Fox: 7 Facts You Didn’t Know About Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Photo: Getty Images

The couple was seen at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, where several Haute Couture fashion shows were held, one of them was Kenzo, which presented its autumn/winter 2022/2023 collection for men. The couple attended there where they combined their denim knitted outfits to surprise their followers.

You can read: Mario Casas joins Bad Bunny to announce the Word’s Hottest Tour

We invite you to learn more about our content on the home

Julia Fox a hitherto unknown Italian-American model and actress, however, now she is the most wanted woman in the world a few weeks ago when her courtship with Ye was known (kanye-west) after months of confirming the separation of the rapper with the influencer Kim Kardashian.

But, Whom Julie Fox? And why does everyone want to know what he does? Here we tell you 7 facts you didn’t know about the actress and model.

1. The controversial ex-partner of Julia Fox

Julia Fox fell in love with the pilot Peter Artemiev. They got married in Las Vegas after a month of relationship at the end of 2018, according to what she herself has told through her podcast. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their son Valentino.

Unfortunately the relationship did not work out and The actress publicly attacked the pilot, through her social networks, accusing him of being “lazy” and “alcoholic”. Days later he publicly apologized.

2. He has his own podcast

Julia has her own podcast on Spotify called Forbidden Fruits, where she co-hosts with her friend Niki Takesh.

There the two influential, opinionated and transgressive women converse with a deep understanding of the current intersection of pop culture, sex and stigma.

3. Born in Milan

Julia Fox is a 31-year-old actress born in Milan on February 2, 1990. and raised in the United States. Born to an American father and an Italian mother.

4. Rose to fame with Adam Sandler

Julia rose to fame in 2019 when interpreting Julia DeFiore in the film ‘Uncut Gems’, starring Adam Sandler, beating out 300 other actresses they cast for the role. His work earned him a nomination for the Best New Actor Award in the 2019 edition of the Gotham Awards.

In 2020, he released three films and acted in the Steven Soderbergh film No Sudden Move, which premiered last year.

You can read: Leonardo DiCaprio, the worst roommate according to Johan Hill

5. She was a Playboy model

Before rising to fame with the Uncut Gems tape, Julia Fox worked in an ice cream parlor, in a shoe store and then as a model, appearing even in the well-known Playboy magazine.

6. He wants to have his own series on Netflix

One of his dreams is to direct a movie or series for Netflix, for which he hopes to write his own script. In an interview to Paper has said: “People who have read them think they are really good (…) So I hope that when I get an agent I will meet someone who believes in me in that sense. That’s the dream: to have a TV series on Netflix or something like that.”

You may be interested in reading: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra become parents for the first time

7. Works of art with his own blood:

He self-published two photography books called: Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea, published in 2015, and PTSD, published in 2016, which have quickly become status items on the North American art scene.

In 2017, Julie Fox he did an art exhibition which he titled “RIP Julia Fox’”, with silk works painted with his own blood.