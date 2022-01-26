6 curious facts that will not leave you indifferent

Madrid’s Atocha station is one of the best known in the country as it receives thousands of travelers from different parts of the country on a daily basis. The truth is that we are facing one of the most surprising and peculiar train stations in Europe, among other things, because of that interior garden that leaves no one indifferent.

Not only does it have a lot of history, but it also has a large number of curious facts that few people know but that always surprise. For the same reason, it is the perfect time to discover a series of curiosities of this Madrid train station.

It hasn’t always had that name

At the time this station was inaugurated, it was known as Estación del Mediodía but it was also known as Estación del Sur. In the roundabout of Carlos V we find the Hotel Mediodía that reminds us of that fact. Now, when and why did it start to be called Atocha? Basically because of those shipments of atochal that arrived at the station from Alicante.

Where are the Atocha turtles?

Many were those who spent time watching the turtles that lived in that interior garden that was located in the station. Despite everything, they are no longer in this place. The reason? The population of these animals was increasing and in a really excessive way. Among other issues, because many people abandoned their pets in that place. For the same reason, they decided to transfer them to the José Peña Fauna Center to also improve their quality of life.





Atocha Station | Image by Roxanna Salceda on Wikipedia, license: CC BY-SA 2.0

The gigantic babies and their history

The two huge baby heads that can be found at one of the entrances to Atocha station are “Day” and “Night”, created by the sculptor Antonio López. The first of them has her eyes open and the second, on the other hand, has them closed. It is a precious tribute that the artist wanted to pay to his granddaughter.

Atocha was an improvised jail

During the stage of the Spanish Civil War, Atocha stopped being a train station for a while. And it is that it became one of the prisons that, in the midst of the conflict, one of the sides decided to start up.

The biggest clock in Madrid is in Atocha

Although many think that it is the Puerta del Sol, the truth is that the largest clock is the one that can be found in this station in Madrid. A most curious fact that, of course, always surprises more than one.

A movie station

Atocha became one of the highlights of the film ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’, starring Matt Damon. In this feature film, images are shown not only of Atocha station, but also of other prominent corners of Madrid such as Plaza de Canalejas, Paseo de la Castellana or even the surprising viaduct located on Calle Bailén.