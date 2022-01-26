54 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, January 26

We arrived at Wednesday, the equator of the week. A day away from the dreaded Monday and the long-awaited Friday. We face the last week of the first month of this 2022, which is about to end. And nothing better to overcome this day of the week than to download a few free applications for your Android smartphone, as Today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, We have 54 apps that you can download for free on Google Play.



Free apps and games today January 26

Free games and apps include games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzzles, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning and games of suspense, platforms and horror.

Then we pass you the list with links and the price that the app usually has -a list compiled by several websites such as Notengosuelto. Some indicate how many more days they will be free, others will not, but the installation is free of charge.

You may see that in the Google Store there are more than 50 free apps today, the reason why we put this amount is to follow a criterion. In this case, only those that approximately exceeded a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars have been included: