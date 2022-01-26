5 fictional characters that you can find in a Casino

Casinos often appear in action or superhero movies because many characters are great players and others are fascinated by those places.

We are going to review some epic moments of cinema lived in a Casino, whether in action, science fiction or superhero movies. Since they are places where you can experience the thrill of winning it all, like what happens in The Llama That Bets. In fact, DC Comics, Marvel Studios And till starwars they have made references to games of poker, dice or roulette.

Here we leave you 5 characters that we have seen enjoying the game in their movies.

james-bond. Agent 007 is often involved in big games, such as in Casino Royale (2006). Which is undoubtedly one of the best films in the entire saga that is starring Daniel Craig. As usual for this character, he bets heavily and manages to win the poker tournament. Despite suffering from poisoning and pressure from the British government, they do not want the villain Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) to escape.

Tony Stark/Iron Man. Long before he became the great hero of Marvel Studios, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was a casino-loving reveler. In his debut film from 2008, we can see how he is not bad at dice and even prefers to be having fun at the tables in Las Vegas than receiving an award for his work as a creator of technology.

Finn. This Star Wars character, played by John Boyega, has to carry out an important mission in Canto Bight, as they search for someone capable of deactivating the tracking device of the First Order fleet in the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2012 ). But on that planet they arrive at a Casino and the hero is blinded by the lights and the fun of that place. Luckily, Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) gets him to focus on her goals.

BruceWayne/Batman. Although at night he is a vigilante who defends the innocent from the criminals of Gotham, Bruce Wayne has to pretend that he is an eccentric millionaire and that is why it is not uncommon for him to place high bets at roulette, craps or poker. In fact, in the 1989 film Batman directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton he turns Wayne Manor into a Casino and invites members of the city’s high society.

T’Challa / Black Panther. The 2018 Marvel Studios film has a shocking action scene in a casino in Busan, South Korea, as they try to catch a Vibranium smuggler named Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis).

What scenes or movies with Casinos do you like the most? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.